Highly-Anticipated Game Will Have a Major Downgrade on Xbox Series S

October is the biggest month of 2023 when it comes to game releases. Between Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Forza Motorsport, Assassin's Creed Mirage, EA Sports UFC 5, NHL 24, and Ghostrunner II alone, gamers are going to be very busy this month. That said, if you're on Xbox Series S then one of these games is not going to be as good as it is on other platforms, including fellow Xbox Series console, Xbox Series X. To an extent, this is not that surprising or out of the ordinary as the console is weaker than the Xbox Series X and PS5, but this time the difference is more pronounced.

When Alan Wake 2 releases this month, it will do so with a performance mode. According to developer Remedy Entertainment, the game has been built from the ground up to be played at 30 FPS, however, there will also be "a solid performance mode," which will presumably enable 60 FPS at the cost of visuals and ambiance. Whether this 60 will be locked or not, remains to be seen. Whatever the case, this mode will be available on Xbox Series X and PS5, but not on Xbox Series S.

This means when Alan Wake 2 releases on October 27, the survival horror game will only be playable on Xbox Series S at 30 FPS. This won't be a problem for many, if not most, but for those that are 60 FPS or bust, this will be a deal breaker. That said, if you are one of these people, you may want to look to upgrade on the Xbox Series S because this is likely to be a problem in the future as well with other tech-demanding games. In fact, and to this end, some developers have noted the Xbox Series S could be a bottleneck and a problem for game developers in the future.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.