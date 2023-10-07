Xbox Series X Players Surprised With New Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie, and unlike some freebies this one isn't locked behind any requirements or subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass. Right now, the big focus of Xbox fans remains Starfield, however, some are starting to set their eyes on Forza Motorsport, which is out next week on October 10. And to celebrate this release, Xbox has released a special freebie for fans of the series. Unfortunately, if you're not a fan of the series, the freebie is unlikely to interest you.

Unlike PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners can customize the home screen of their consoles. You can take Achievement art and make it your background or an in-game screenshot. You can also choose from a collection of both static and dynamic backgrounds Xbox provides. To this end, Xbox has provided a new one for players to choose, and it's Forza Motorsport-themed. Unfortunately, despite being a dynamic background, it's pretty lifeless and boring. Unless you're a mega car head, it's probably not going to tickle your fancy.

Below, you can check it out for yourself, courtesy of Klobrille. It's unclear if this is going to be a permanent offer from Xbox, but so far every new background they've released has remained available and a permanent part of the collection. Over time, this could change, but if that is the case not enough time has passed yet.

A new Dynamic Background for Forza Motorsport is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/cFTAUop5BS — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 4, 2023

As for Forza Motorsport, it's set to release on October 10 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it releases, it will cost $69.99 or, alternatively, be available via Xbox Game Pass the moment it releases. Right now, the game boasts a very solid 85 on Metacritic.

"Race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport," reads an official blurb about the game. "Make every lap count across 20 living tracks with fan-favorite locations and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and unique driving conditions where no two laps feel the same."