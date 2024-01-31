Acclaimed PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Removed From Storefronts Without Warning

An acclaimed third-person shooter that launched back in 2012 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles has now been removed from digital stores without any warning. On a long enough timeline, it seems that many games from yesteryear end up getting delisted from storefronts for one reason or another. Oftentimes, these removals have to do with licensing agreements that have since eventually expired. Now, another such instance of this has transpired, this time, with Spec Ops: The Line.

As of today, Spec Ops: The Line has been taken off of both the PlayStation Store and Xbox's Microsoft Store. Earlier this week, Spec Ops was delisted from Steam, which raised concerns about the same thing eventually happening to the game's console versions. In short order, publisher 2K Games that this would be happening as "partnership licenses" associated with Spec Ops have since run their course, meaning that the title can now no longer be sold.

"Spec Ops: The Line will no longer be available on online storefronts, as several partnership licenses related to the game are expiring," said a representative from 2K on the matter. "Players who have purchased the game can still download and play the game uninterrupted. 2K would like to thank our community of players who have supported the game, and we look forward to bringing you more offerings from our label throughout this year and beyond."

As mentioned, Spec Ops: The Line was released back in 2012 and was developed by Yager. At the time of its launch, Spec Ops didn't receive much attention and the game was let loose to some pretty average reviews. As the years have continued to pass, though, Spec Ops has reached cult-classic status and has been lauded for its story, in particular. Despite this praise, though, The Line was the final game in the Spec Ops franchise as it since hasn't been revived.

Obviously, the saving grace with this situation is that there are still physical copies of Spec Ops: The Line in the wild that will continue to keep the game alive. These physical versions of the game are clearly no longer sold at retail, but there are surely plenty that can be purchased at the second-hand market. The main issue is that when removals from digital stores do happen, they tend to spike the price of physical copies in turn. As such, if you're looking to get ahold of Spec Ops: The Line on Xbox 360 or PS3, you might want to do so sooner rather than later.

