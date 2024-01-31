Xbox Reveals Leaked Dream Vapor Controllers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Xbox leaks from the past week or so pointed to a new controller called "Dream Vapor" that was supposedly going to be revealed soon. As those leaks continued, it looked like the reveal of the controller was imminent, and as of Wednesday, we've finally gotten a look at Xbox's Dream Vapor controller. However, it turns out it's not just one controller -- there's the Dream Vapor Special Edition which is indeed one controller, but Dream Vapor overall has is a collection of designs that have been added to the Xbox Design Lab options so that people can make their own Dream Vapor controller.

For those who keep up with new Xbox controllers and other Xbox hardware reveals, you may recall the Stormcloud Vapor controller that was revealed last year. This new Dream Vapor collection is an expansion of that with the Stormvapor included in this new collection alongside several other Design Lab options as well as one more Special Edition controller that's pink and purple.

Xbox Dream Vapor Controller

The Dream Vapor Special Edition controller can be seen above after it was revealed by Xbox this week. As mentioned previously, the pink and purple version of the controller is the no-frills one that you can get if you just want a new controller and don't want to mess with customizing it at all through the Xbox Design Lab. It's up right now in the Xbox Store for $69.99, but it's not going to be releasing until February 5th, so you'll have to wait awhile longer before it heads to you.

That's the core Dream Vapor controller, and the other options available can be seen below. Keep in mind, however, that the other four options outside of the Stormcloud Vapor and the Dream Vapor -- so the Electric Vapor, Fire Vapor, Cyber Vapor, and Nocturnal Vapor controllers -- are only going to be available through the Xbox Design Lab feature, so you're going to be spending a bit more on those, but the upside is that they'll look exactly as you want with all the customizations that the Xbox Design Lab allows for.

A burst of color and fun 💥🎮



The all-new Vapor Series now available with Xbox Design Lab. Get one: https://t.co/P9UnR0mcL9 pic.twitter.com/0spIHaf7fx — Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2024

One feature that is unique to the pink Dream Vapor controller is the Dynamic Background that it comes with. Xbox has started including special editions of Dynamic Backgrounds for the Xbox Series X|S consoles on certain pieces of hardware, and the Dream Vapor controller is the latest device to get that treatment.

"What you'll find unique about this Special Edition controller is the inclusion of purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with purple accents, and an exclusive Dynamic Background that brings this amazing design over to your Xbox Series X|S console."

Xbox's new Dream Vapor controller and the expanded collection are all available through the Xbox Store and the Xbox Design Lab now ahead of the controllers' actual release dates.