PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Returns With New Nintendo Switch Remaster

A game from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era is returning with a new Nintendo Switch remaster in 2024. If you were playing games back in 2011 there is a good chance you were playing games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, Batman: Arkham City, Dark Souls, Bastion, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, L.A. Noire, Portal 2, Mortal Kombat, Pokemon Black and White, and Gears of War 3. This is just the tip of the iceberg, because 2011 was a fantastic year for gaming. And in a year like 2011, many games fly under the radar, such as El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, which was a bit of a cult hit back in the day. Many didn't play it back in 2011; if you fall into this category, you will get the chance to remedy this in 2024 when a remaster is released via Nintendo Switch.

Publisher Rainy Frog and developer Crim have relayed word that an HD remaster of the game is coming to Switch, and right now only Switch, on April 28, 2024. What exactly has been improved from the original version it's clear as this has not been clearly outlined by the pair.

Originally released in the summer of 2011, El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is an Xbox and PS3 game from developer Ignition Tokyo and publisher UTV Ignition Games. The game, which released to a 78 on Metacritic and lower-than-expected sales, was notably the only game from Ignition Tokyo, which closed down not long after its release.

"Long ago, when the seed of mankind was first taking root, God laid down his plans for the human race," reads an official blurb about the game on GameStop. "He appointed the Grigori, the most human of all angels in heaven, to watch over them from the celestial realm. The Grigori, known to some as the 'The Watchers', dutifully continued their vigilance through the ages. Over time, they became fascinated by the lives humans led, with the uninhibited freedom and passions. Subtle at first, the fascination soon led to feeling of longing, desire and lust. Until one fateful day, the Grigori turned away from God and descended to Earth. When Heaven's highest order, the Council of Elders, discovered the Grigori's betrayal, they were furious. Their anger only grew stronger when they learned that the Fallen Angels had taken in daughters of men, deviating mankind from God's great plan."

The game's official description continues: "To set matters right, the Council decided to send a terrible flood to wipe out the entire human race. However, there was one man who objected to the Council's decision. His name was Enoch, a scribe whose righteousness moved God to bring him to Heaven while still living mortal. The Council heard Enoch's pleas and agreed to spare mankind on the condition that Enoch capture the fallen angels and bring them back to Heaven to be imprisoned. To prevent the impending flood, Enoch returned to Earth on a mission to escort the Fallen Angels back to Heaven. Upon his arrival he confronted Azazel, one of the seven who fell. However, Azazel refused to return to Heaven and went into hiding along with the others, warning Enoch not to follow. And so, Enoch's long journey begins..."

Right now, there is no word of this remaster releasing outside of Japan. This could change over time, especially if there is enough demand. If not, those who want to play it in the west will either need to import a physical copy or create a Japanese account on the Nintendo eShop.