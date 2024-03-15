Xbox Game Pass Free Game Download Worth $35 Is Yours to Keep Even After Your Subscription Ends

An expansion pass for one of the best games available right now in the Xbox Game Pass library is free to keep even after its leaves, which is usually not the case with Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately for some Xbox Game Pass subscriber, this deal is only being offered to those with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, the most expensive tier, which currently runs at $17 a month. That said, this new freebie covers you for two months of Ultimate subscription.

Right now, Persona 3 Reload is available via Xbox Game Pass. How long this year's best RPG so far is going to be available via the subscription service, remains to be seen, but as long as it is, its $35 Expansion Pass is available for free via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The catch -- which is a good catch in this instance -- is that you get to keep it. In other words, it is not a glorified rental like the rest of Xbox Game Pass. It is a proper free download. Whether this is a mistake or part of the Perks program is not currently very clear.

As for the free download, the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass does not include the game, bur rather comes packing new costumes, BGM, and extended story content scenario dubbed "Episode Aigis – The Answer." This is said to provide over 30 hours of additional gameplay.

"After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st," reads an official blurb about the DLC. "Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day..."

"Persona 3 Reload definitely still feels dated in some areas, which isn't always expected from a modern remake," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "Despite this, some of these older aspects of Reload are what I came to appreciate the more that I played. Atlus isn't trying to create the best all-around modern Persona game with P3R, it's instead simply trying to create the best version of Persona 3 by combining everything from the original with some enjoyable new mechanics and aesthetic tweaks. To that end, I have a hard time believing that newcomers or veterans of Persona 3 will be anything other than delighted with Reload."