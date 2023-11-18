Baldur's Gate 3 Player Discovers New Secret After 400 Hours

A Baldur's Gate 3 player over on Reddit has discovered a new secret hidden in the 2023 RPG after over 400 hours of playing it. Baldur's Gate 3 is up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards for many reasons. One of these reasons is not just the vast amount of content, but the quality of this content and how much detail is poured into it. The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is brought to life with this attention of detail, but this means there's a ton in the game you can miss.

At minimum, the game takes roughly 50 hours to beat. Meanwhile, a completionist run through is going to set you back roughly 150 hours. You can dump many more hours than this though. And apparently you can dump over 400 hours into the game and still not see everything and uncover all of its secrets.

Over on Reddit, one player relayed word that only after 400 hours did they just find the act 1 Harper's stash. Judging by the reaction to the post, many had no idea that there's a secret Harper's stash at the Nautaloid site that you can find after finding a note that tells you about it under a rock in an area near where you find Astariom. This isn't a brand-new discovery, but if many of the game's most hardcore fans over on the game's Reddit page didn't know about this, we reckon the vast majority of players don't.

"This area has such good loot! How did I miss it before this," reads one of the top comments to the post above. "The Guidance amulet is worth it alone, a free d4 on skill checks is super helpful. The amount of stuff I still apparently have to explore after two full playthroughs and half a dozen that've made it to act 2 is amazing."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Did you know about this secret in Baldur's Gate 3? If so, how many hours did it take you to figure out?