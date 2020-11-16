Xbox Celebrates Halo's 19th Anniversary
November 15th marks the 19th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox. Developed by Bungie, the title would quickly become one of the most beloved games on the console, spawning a massive franchise for Microsoft. While Bungie has moved on from the series, Halo lives on thanks to the efforts of 343 Industries. In honor of the game's anniversary, the official Halo Twitter account paid tribute to the game that started it all. Naturally, this inspired fans across the internet to share their memories of Halo, and their hopes for the next entry on Xbox Series X. After 19 years, the series continues to captivate fans!
19 years ago… we were just getting started. Happy Birthday to the game that started it all, Halo: Combat Evolved! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/evlj0wrwtB— Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2020
Are you a fan of Halo: Combat Evolved? What's your favorite game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Halo: Combat Evolved!
The game happens to share its anniversary with some video game console.
happy 19th anniversary to the Original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved!— Nack (@Gruntyd) November 15, 2020
Combat Evolved put Xbox on the map in a major way.
Since then, many consider it their favorite series.
After all these years, the original still has a lot of fans!
The game had a massive impact on the video game industry, as a result.
Some are already making predications for the 20th anniversary...
...including an anniversary anniversary.
Cheers to 19 years, Halo!
