Xbox Celebrates Halo's 19th Anniversary

November 15th marks the 19th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox. Developed by Bungie, the title would quickly become one of the most beloved games on the console, spawning a massive franchise for Microsoft. While Bungie has moved on from the series, Halo lives on thanks to the efforts of 343 Industries. In honor of the game's anniversary, the official Halo Twitter account paid tribute to the game that started it all. Naturally, this inspired fans across the internet to share their memories of Halo, and their hopes for the next entry on Xbox Series X. After 19 years, the series continues to captivate fans!

19 years ago… we were just getting started. Happy Birthday to the game that started it all, Halo: Combat Evolved! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/evlj0wrwtB — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2020

