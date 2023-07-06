Xbox Announces New Demo Fest Event

It can often be hard to decide whether to buy a video game. Digital storefronts like the Microsoft Store are flooded with titles, so it's always helpful when a game has a demo that can be played ahead of time. Next week, Xbox console users will have an opportunity to check out 40 new game demos as the ID@Xbox Demo Fest is set to return. This time around, the event will take place from July 11th through the 17th, giving players a chance to experience a number of different games, spanning several genres. So far, the following demos have been announced:

Demonschool

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

The Wandering Village

Worldless

The demo for Lies of P has been released ahead of time, and is available to download right here. The full list of demos won't be revealed until July 11th, but this should give fans an idea of what to expect. Xbox has noted that these demos are not the typical kind; most demos are released towards the end of a game's development, while some of these will represent games still pretty early into the process. While Sea of Stars is pretty close to release, some of the other games won't be, so the demos might not be indicative of the finished product. However, that also means that players will be able to share their feedback with developers on social media, and perhaps shape the finished game!

While some of these demos might end up getting re-published to the Demo channel down the line, that isn't guaranteed; they'll disappear from the Xbox Dashboard once the event ends on July 17th. As such, those interested in checking out any of the demos that are being added for this event will have a limited time to do so. Hopefully the full list of 40 games will have a good variety, and will give Xbox users a chance to play something they might not have otherwise!

Are you planning to check out this Demo Fest event? Which of these demos seems most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!