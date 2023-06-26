Xbox Series S Gets Barbie DreamHouse Redesign

Over the last few years, the Xbox Series S has gotten a lot of fun redesigns, including custom options based on franchises like Star Wars and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This summer, a new design based on the upcoming Barbie film will be made available, and it's built into an actual Barbie DreamHouse toy! Unfortunately, like most of Xbox's custom designs, this one will not be available for sale; instead, it will be awarded as part of a giveaway, which begins on July 10th. In addition to the pink console, fans can also win custom Barbie controller faceplates, which come in five different designs.

An image of the console and controller faceplate can be found below.

(Photo: Xbox, Mattel)

A video game based on Barbie has not been announced, but fans will have a chance to celebrate the movie in Forza Horizon 5. All players will be able to get two new cars in the game for free: a Barbie pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette, and a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for Ken. Players will be able to snag both of these options from the in-game Message Center, and both cars are available right now!

No Barbie DreamHouse would be complete without dolls to go with it, and Xbox and Mattel have teamed up to create a line of 10 dolls that are meant to celebrate the diversity of the Barbie toyline, and "to celebrate our commitment to being a place for everyone." The dolls will each be dressed in Xbox-branded fashion items, and will come with accessories that include a Series S console, a wireless controller and an Xbox Adaptive Controller. These will also be available as part of an international sweepstakes. On July 14th, Xbox will release a video "spotlighting some of the dolls' real-world counterparts in the gaming field." The video will appear during a special livestream, which will talk about the developers' connections to Barbie, and the hosts will also race in the new Barbie-themed Forza cars.

