Microsoft Announces Plans for Xbox’s “Biggest E3 Presence Ever”

E3 2019 is less than two months away with the biggest gaming expo of the year scheduled to start in June when Microsoft and other companies converge to share new information about their biggest games, consoles, and services. Microsoft has said in the past that it’s still committed to attending E3, and on Tuesday, the company announced that its big Xbox conference will be held on June 9th. For those not attending, you’ll be able to watch the proceedings from home just as you could in past years.

Microsoft’s post on the Xbox Wire gave a rundown of all the different elements that’ll be at play during its E3 2019 presentation. No specifics were given on new games nor were there any hints at some wild new consoles and hardware, of course, but Microsoft did confirm that the usual array of new game announcements, trailers, and looks at known games will be had during E3. Like past years, the show will begin with Xbox’s E3 2019 Briefing.

“During the briefing, you’ll have a chance to check out everything from trailers for unannounced titles coming in 2019 and beyond to in-depth looks at previously announced games,” the post on the Xbox Wire said. “You can watch the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing live beginning at 1 p.m. PDT on Sunday, June 9 on the official Xbox Mixer Channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10.”

Mixer users who watch the show that way will be able to grab free content from the streaming service’s MixPot feature as they have in the past. The show will also be streamed through other platforms, though the details on those haven’t been announced yet.

An episode of Inside Xbox will also be streamed during E3, but it’s the Inside Xbox episode coming later today that people will want to keep an eye out for. Microsoft previously announced that the upcoming episode of the show will give some more insights into Microsoft’s E3 plans, so look for that show when it airs at 2 p.m. PT today.

