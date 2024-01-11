Xbox Makes 7 EA Sports Games Free For a Limited Time

Xbox Game Pass has quickly become one of the best deals in video games. Getting access to Microsoft's huge catalog of both first- and third-party games for a relatively low monthly fee makes it incredibly easy for players to try out new games that they might've missed if they had to pay full price. Periodically, Xbox also drops Free Play Days, giving fans a chance to hop into even more games at no extra cost for a limited time. Soon, players will get access to nearly every EA Sports game that was released in 2023, something sports fans will definitely want to check out.

Xbox Game Pass EA Sports Free Play Days

Free Play Days: EA Sports takeover! Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, NHL 24 and F1 23, plus even more sports titles for free this weekend. Details here: https://t.co/CSMJVnfZoD — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 11, 2024

This iteration of Xbox's Free Play Days kicks off on January 11 at 12:01 AM PT. The event lasts through the weekend, ending on January 14 at 11:59 PM PT, giving you four days to play through the games. While you need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to download most of the games, everyone can download EA Sports FC 24 for free, meaning everyone can play soccer over the weekend for free.

If you want to take advantage of the promotion, all you'll need to do is head to any of the below game's details pages on your Xbox and install them. It's worth noting that all of these games will also be on sale during the promotion, making it easy for you to pick one up if it piques your interest. Here are the seven games that are available during the Free Play Days:

EA Sports FC 24

Madden NFL 24

NHL 24

F1 23

EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports WRC

Super Mega Baseball 4

As you can see, this covers most sports fans, though it is a bit strange that EA Sports UFC 5 isn't included in the offerings. You might think it's because UFC 5 came out in late October, but WRC was released after UFC 5, so it's likely not related to its recency. Either way, you'll have to pay full price or wait for a future sale if you want to check out what the team at EA Vancouver cooked up with its MMA game.

Remember, you only have until Sunday, January 14 to download any of these games and try them out. You'll want to get in soon so that you can make a purchasing decision while they're all on sale. And don't forget that even if you aren't an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can still download EA Sports FC 24 and get a feel for the game before EA kicks off its Team of the Year promotion next week.