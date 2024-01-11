EA Sports FC 24 Versus Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

While many EA Sports FC 24 players are already looking ahead to the Team of the Year kickoff on January 19, developer Electronic Arts still has one last surprise in store. Last week, the team started the Versus promo, pitting Fire and Ice players up against each other. If the most recent leaks turn out to be true, it looks like EA Sports FC 24 fans will be getting a second week of Versus content. EA hasn't been dropping as many two-week promos as it did last year, but that could be changing. Below, you'll find the leaked team and the suspected release date for Versus Team 2.

EAFC Versus Team 2 Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years. Here are the currently leaked players:

Versus Team 2 Players

Rodri – Manchester City

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid

Ashley Lawerence – Chelsea

Richarlison – Tottenham

This list will grow over the next day or so. Team 1 had 14 players in packs and several more in Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Most likely, we'll see a similar number here, though EA does sometimes include fewer players in the second team. Either way, this list will be updated as players are added by leakers like FUT Sheriff.

EA Sports FC 24 Versus Team 2 Leaked Start Date

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 24, Versus Team 2 will drop into packs on a Friday. Specifically, the new team will be here on January 12 at noon CT. As always, EA may hold back a few players to drop on Sunday as part of a mini-release, so keep an eye out in-game if someone you want from above is missing.

That said, it might be worth holding onto some of those packs you've accumulated. As mentioned, Team of the Year kicks off on January 19 and will add all kinds of top players, including TOTY Icons. Your chances of packing one might be low, but it's often worth taking a flyer on. After all, you never know when you're going to hit the EA Sports FC 24 jackpot.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.