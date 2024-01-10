Madden NFL 24 Title Update 7 Brings Franchise Crossplay, Patch Notes Revealed

With the real-world NFL season wrapping up and entering the Playoffs, Madden NFL 24 is celebrating by dropping Season 4 and Title Update 7. The fourth season pass in Ultimate Team brings legendary players like Ray Lewis, Joe Montana, and Jerry Rice to the game, but the real excitement for the community is the new update. That's because Madden NFL 24 is finally bringing Franchise Crossplay to players on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It's important to note that the feature is still in beta, but it's great to see the team finally add a much-requested feature to an often under-loved mode.

On top of the big Franchise Mode update, Title Update 7 brings a few gameplay tweaks that should improve gameplay. For example, they've tuned fatigue for defenders who engage blockers that are much bigger than them. That means you'll find your defensive backs getting more tired when they blitz, making it a less effective strategy. The update also fixes the issues "Edge Threat" defenders were running into where they couldn't use non-engage pass rush moves. Finally, the team has corrected several issues in Madden Ultimate Team and Superstar mode to improve stability.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Title Update 7. Madden NFL 24 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Hey Madden Fans!

Welcome back to Gridiron Notes. Gridiron Notes are the place where you will receive updates directly from our development team about what is included in the latest title update. Before we get started, here is a quick look at some things coming in Season 4 of Ultimate Team!

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue preventing defenders equipped with 'Edge Threat' from using non-engaged pass rush moves. DEV NOTE: We have adjusted the tolerances for non-engaged pass rush moves to trigger more. This fix will allow pass rushers to use pass-rush moves that trigger before they get engaged by a blocker.

Fixed an issue where the Conductor Ability was not granting the user 2 adjustments as the QB was walking to the line.

Tuning to fatigue logic so defenders who are not dedicated pass rushers will suffer a more severe fatigue penalty when engaging with a pass blocker that is significantly bigger than them. https://tibsportsjira.ea.com/browse/MAD-208794 DEV NOTE : With the prevalence of Defensive Back blitzes being used as staple defenses, we noticed that there were many cases where the DB would get picked up by a Tight End or an Offensive Lineman that was significantly bigger and stronger than the defensive back but the blitzing DB would be able to engage in this mismatch over and over again without fatiguing. Now if a defender who is not a dedicated pass rusher having a Power Move and Finesse Move rating below 70 engages in a blocking mismatch where they are outweighed by 90 lbs or more, they will suffer a significant fatigue hit.

General Stability fixes

FRANCHISE MODE

With our Franchise Cross Play Live Beta, Cloud Franchise leagues can now include users of all supported Crossplay platforms. Crossplay is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC platforms.* Internet connection, all game updates & EA account required. Check the League Settings to enable Crossplay* today! DEV NOTE: Please note that this feature is in live beta and can be implemented in any league. However , please note we strongly recommend that you start a new Franchise file for Crossplay in the event our team would need to temporarily disable the feature during the live beta.



*Conditions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/madden-nfl/madden-nfl-24/cross-play for details.

MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed a crash that would happen if the user clicked the "Show Quicksell" button on a locked pack in the New Item Flow.

Fixed an issue that would cause some users to become stuck on the archive tab in field pass.

Fixed an issue with leaderboards that were not updating data when switching between this week and previous week.

Fixed an issue where the wrong playbooks were being used in MUT Practice Mode.

Corrected various visual bugs and text overlaps.

Improved performance of many UI transitions.

SUPERSTAR MODE

Various stability updates

UI

Over 600 player and generic portrait updates

Various stability updates

