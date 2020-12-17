Xbox Fans Are Unhappy With the Halo Online Armor in The Master Chief Collection
Halo: The Master Chief Collection allows players to revisit content from the greatest entries in the series, but some fans aren't happy with content that has recently been added from one game in particular. Notably, Halo 3 has received armor sets that originally debuted in Halo Online, a cancelled game that was originally meant to release in Russia. Across social media, many fans are arguing that the armor sets are too different from the aesthetic in Halo 3. It remains to be seen whether or not this outcry will convince 343 Industries to drop the armor sets, but it seems that a lot of fans don't like the addition!
A lot of fans aren't happy about the decision.
I'm physically disgusted. Sorry not sorry, whomever's idea was this should be fired and blacklisted from Game Development. I'm sorry to the fans of #Halo: Online (Eldewrito), I had fun with that too. But this is disgusting and I hate it. This does not belong in #Halo3. pic.twitter.com/ludYoW9SFx— Shiro (@ShiroDoesGames) December 16, 2020
The armors don't match the game.
The problem with adding Halo Online's armor is this. Halo 3 has a certain spirit to it and its artstyle. Adding Halo 4/Online style armor ruins that spirit and artstyle. The world no longer looks consistent and therefore its spirit is ruined by extension.— Giftbringer (@smellbringer) December 16, 2020
Most fans aren't against the armor entirely.
Cmon 343. Just look at the halo online armour. It clearly doesn’t fit its style. Put it in H4 and ill be happy with the rest of the community.— will (@actuallywill1) December 16, 2020
Some feel the armor should have been in a different game...
Look it’s cool they have Halo Online armor and helmets into this now but for H3? Idk man pic.twitter.com/9Zj6casbMG— Yeah I got beef (@Beefy3240) December 16, 2020
...namely, Halo 4!
Halo Online armour should’ve been put in Halo 4, not Halo 3. It’s just wrong.— BlazingLeopard (@BlazingLeopard) December 16, 2020
Not like this.
Halo Online armor in Halo 3 was a bad idea. We wanted the guns not the ugliest collection from Halo 4 and 5.— Peter Mikal (@petermikal) December 16, 2020
Some took their appeals directly to 343 Industries.
@343Postums Is it possible to postpone the Season 5 content in MCC and implement the Halo Online armor sets in H4? I’m sure it’ll be a hard process but I can wait and would rather see the Halo Online armor sets in H4 where they’ll feel right at home.— Eddie (@BlazenWrath) December 16, 2020
Not everyone is against the armor coming to Halo 3, however.
Y'ALL WANTED HALO ONLINE ARMORS IN H3 FOR YEARS AND NOW THE COMMUNITY IS COMPLAINING BC 343 IS LISTENING?— fe4rds 🇨🇷 (@DavidSprtn) December 17, 2020