Xbox Fans Are Unhappy With the Halo Online Armor in The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection allows players to revisit content from the greatest entries in the series, but some fans aren't happy with content that has recently been added from one game in particular. Notably, Halo 3 has received armor sets that originally debuted in Halo Online, a cancelled game that was originally meant to release in Russia. Across social media, many fans are arguing that the armor sets are too different from the aesthetic in Halo 3. It remains to be seen whether or not this outcry will convince 343 Industries to drop the armor sets, but it seems that a lot of fans don't like the addition!

Are you a fan of the Halo Online armor sets? Do you think they clash too much with Halo 3's aesthetic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Halo: The Master Chief Collection!

