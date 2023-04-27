Xbox Puts Star Wars Games and Movies on Sale Ahead of May the 4th

Xbox is putting a bunch of Star Wars games and movie on sale just in time for May the 4th. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all-time. Before superhero franchises took over, Star Wars was probably the biggest thing out there in the world of entertainment. It helped create the idea of the summer blockbuster, made major innovations in filmmaking, and is just a damn good time. As the films began to get more and more popular, George Lucas realized it could all be expanded upon in books, games, and even TV shows, allowing it to be a multimedia juggernaut. In the year 2023, the future of Star Wars looks bright and there's even a brand new game coming out later this week in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Whether you're a Star Wars diehard, someone trying to get into the franchise, or someone who has dabbled but never dove too deep, Xbox has a lot of great deals for you. In addition to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being up for pre-order (which we highly recommend), a number of games and movies are going on sale later this week. The full 9-movie collection is $96.99, down from $179.91. The sequel trilogy collection is also discounted at $37.99, down from $49.99. A bunch of Star Wars games are heavily discounted as well, as much as 85% off. You can view the list of games below. This sale will run from April 28th until May 4th.

o Save 85% on Star Wars Squadrons. Limited-time price: $6

o Save 60% on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Limited-time price: $24

o Save 50% on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Limited-time price: $5

o Save 33% on Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2. Limited-time price: $16

o Save 65% on Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Bundle. Limited-time price: $7

Similarly, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to EA Play, which allows you to check out games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 at no extra cost. So, there's really no shortage of ways to enjoy Star Wars this May the 4th.

Are you going to pick up any of the aforementioned titles on sale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.