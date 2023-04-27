Free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2023 Revealed

Xbox revealed this week the free Games with Gold that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can look forward to next month. Those games amount to two different titles, one of which just so happens to be a Star Wars game which should be a welcome surprise for those looking forward to celebrating Star Wars Day come May 4th. The two games in question are Star Wars Episode I Racer and Hoa, and you can get both of them throughout May and, in the latter's case, well into June. Ahead of this next giveaway, subscribers still have a few more days to claim this month's free games, too.

Most of the giveaways each month have a headliner, and in this case, that game is definitely Star Wars Episode I Racer. It's no coincidence that this free game is a Star Wars title during May, but if you tire of podracing, you can look forward to Hoa later in the month.

The dates that these games will be available can be found outlined below along with more details on each game. Trailers for each are attached, too, to show how they play, though the Star Wars game is likely one that needs little introduction if you're familiar at all with the source material it pulls from.

Star Wars Episode I Racer -- Available May 1 – May 30

"The classic racer is back with modernized controls and achievements! Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line."

Hoa -- Available May 16 – June 15

"Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began."

If you've got a PlayStation console and a PlayStation Plus subscription, too, you can compare these games against what PS Plus users are getting next month to see who you think is getting the better deal here. PlayStation's giving away three games, for starters, with those detailed here courtesy of their announcement from Wednesday.

The free Xbox Games with Gold games for April are Out of Space: Couch Edition and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, so be sure to claim those while you can before May 1st.