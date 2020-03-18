Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games, Introduces Ultimate Perks

Xbox today revealed that five more video games will soon join the Xbox Game Pass lineup on console, which is pretty typical considering that the company had already revealed the additions for the first half of March. In addition, Xbox announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, a new member benefit that will offer various digital goodies in a variety of games.

More specifically, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Kona, The Surge 2, and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, with the first three dropping tomorrow, March 19th. Additionally, Bleeding Edge will be added to the roster starting March 24th, though that was basically known from the moment the game was announced.

Xbox also revealed details on the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks initiative, which is basically a way to get extras in various games through Xbox Game Pass. “Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now regularly receive new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all free and included with membership,” Xbox Wire states.

Games used as an example for these Perks are Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Sea of Thieves, and Smite. That means free goodies like in-game currency or unlocked units as well as cosmetic items. In some ways, it’s extremely reminiscent of some of Twitch Prime’s bundles, which offers goodies like this in addition to free games every month. Going forward, Xbox will announce these Perks alongside new Game Pass additions.

Here’s the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:

3/19: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Kona, The Surge 2

3/24: Bleeding Edge

3/26: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.