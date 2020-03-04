Xbox Game Pass Adds 4 New Games

Xbox today revealed a bunch of new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in March, and the first batch actually arrives tomorrow, March 5th. Given that the releases that were announced only through March 12th, it's pretty easy to assume that -- like always -- more will be added as the month goes on. But, until then, folks can enjoy NBA 2K20, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and more.

More specifically, Xbox announced that NBA 2K20, Train Sim World 2020, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Pikuniku are all set to join the service during the first half of the month. The first two will be added to the service tomorrow, while the latter two will join next week.

Here's how Xbox Wire describes Train Sim World 2020, if you're not familiar:

"Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master in this immersive simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains. Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and many hours of compelling gameplay."

Q: do the games ever stop

A: no dates: https://t.co/6uzKb3kM0g pic.twitter.com/JzWl1lCzPB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 4, 2020

Here's the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:

3/5: NBA 2K20, Train Sim World 2020

3/11: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

3/12: Pikuniku

What do you think of the newest additions to Xbox Game Pass? Anything particular catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.