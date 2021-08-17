Xbox Game Pass Announces 9 Games, Makes 2 Star Wars Games Even Better

✖

Xbox announced its latest selection of Xbox Game Pass additions this week with several new games coming to the service. Some of those games are ones that are just releasing for the first time this week, too, which means that those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have a couple of brand new games to play within the next few days. Xbox also made some changes to some of its EA Play games as well which means that two different Star Wars games just got even better.

Nine games in total were announced this week for Xbox Game Pass, though some of those including Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were already in Xbox Game Pass. What’s changed now, however, is some of those games have now been made available through the Cloud version of Xbox Game Pass. This means that you’re able to play those Star Wars games and more with more freedom without being limited only to a monitor or TV.

More games are coming sooner or later (minus the "or later" part)https://t.co/Psu5Yu2Oqt pic.twitter.com/RSUPJNfEGS — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 17, 2021

The full list of the nine games announced for Xbox Game Pass can be found below along with the dates they release and the platforms on which they’ll be available:

New Xbox Game Pass Games in August

Humankind (PC) – Available Today

Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) EA Play – Available Today

Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) EA Play – Available Today

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) EA Play – Available Today

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 19

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 19

Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 25

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 26

Of the games listed there, some of them might be ones that you’ve been keeping your eye on for a while now since they haven’t been released yet. Humankind, Recompile, Twelve Minutes, Psychonauts 2, and Myst are set to be available in Xbox Game Pass on the same day they launch.

These should be all of August’s Xbox Game Pass games following the first half of the announcements from the beginning of the month, so we’ll have to wait until September to see what’s planned for the platform next.