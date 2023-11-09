Xbox Game Pass Updated With Two New AAA Releases

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with three new games. Two of these games are brand new releases. Two of these games are also AAA releases from this year. And two of these games are available to all subscribers, while one is only available via Xbox Game Pass as an EA Play addition. It's a pretty big day for the subscription service, but depending on what tier or platform you're on, it may be less exciting.

How long any of these games are going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. None are from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, or Activision/Blizzard so they won't be permanent additions. However, the EA Play game, as long as EA Play remains available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be available in perpetuity. Whatever the case, below you can find all the information you need to know about the three new games, including what platforms they are available via, what tiers they may or may not be locked behind, an official production description, and a trailer.

All Three Newly Added Games

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name:

"Erase your past to protect your future. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding."

Wild Hearts:

"Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op. No one remembers why the Kemono began their rampage through a once-prosperous Azuma. Fueled by desperation, they wield the power of primal nature at its most destructive. For a while, it seemed that none could stand against their overwhelming might. But hope arrives in the form of a formidable hunter armed with deadly weapons and ancient technology called Karakuri that could turn the tide of battle."

Xbox Series X|S and PC (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Only)

Dungeons 4:

"Once upon a time in a realm far, far away, everything was lush and green. The unicorns mingled among the trees and the elves and humans lived peacefully in harmony with their surroundings. Yet somewhere at the edge of a clearing half-hidden among the trees, obscured by a rising veil of fog in the hazy half-darkness of a weather-beaten hut, a shape huddles over a large and ominously glowing crystal ball. A mumbling voice sings ancient formulae, urging the swirling glowing mists inside the crystal to part and give an insight into the future."

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- at different price points -- via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.