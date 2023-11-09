GameStop Deal Discounts Controversial AAA Xbox Game From $60 to $5

A new GameStop deal has discounted a controversial AAA game on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X from $60 to just $5. That said, right now, the game is one of the best-selling games on GameStop due to this deal, so it's possible supplies will run dry quickly and may already have by the time you're reading this. And part of the reason stock is moving quickly is not only the price point, which makes the game cheaper than it has ever been before, but unlike most GameStop deals of this variety, it's for a brand new copy of the game as opposed to a pre-owned version of the game.

The mystery game in question is an open-world action-adventure game that hails from 2022 and the now closed down studio, Volition. If these clues don't give it away, it's 2022's Saints Row reboot simply and aptly titled Saints Row. The fifth main installment, following 2013's Saints Row IV, the Saints Row reboot was not well received when it was released on August 23, 2022, garnering Metacritic scores framing from 61 to 65, depending on the platform. It was controversial long before this though.

The moment the game was revealed, it was flooded with dislikes and protest. And all the concerns raised at the time ended up holding water by the time of release. The game wasn't what Saints Row fans wanted, which was a return to the series' roots. More than this it was a hollow open-world game weighed down by old design, tons of bugs and performance issues, and amateur writing and character design that felt more cringe than anything else. Suffice to say, even $5 may be more than what its worth, but if you're on Xbox and been curious about checking out the game, now is a good time to do so. The game was so substandard and contentious it seemingly resulted in the shut down of Volition the following year.

"As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city," reads an official description of the game ."Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."