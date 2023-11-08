Xbox Series X Reported to Get $100+ Discount for Black Friday

A new rumor has suggested that Microsoft is about to have an absolutely massive sale for its Xbox Series X console to coincide with Black Friday. Since releasing its newest Xbox consoles back in 2020, Microsoft has never offered any substantial discounts for the hardware. While there have been various bundles that have collectively saved buyers some money, the Xbox consoles alone have never really been put on sale. Now, for those in the market for an Xbox Series X this holiday season, it sounds like it might be time to strike.

Coming by way of Dealabs and reporter billbil-kun, it has been said that Microsoft is preparing to discount the Xbox Series X by €150. Currently, the Series X retails for €549.99 in Europe, which means it will now come in at a price of €399.99. Currently, Microsoft hasn't confirmed that it will be having this limited-time price drop on the Xbox Series X, but the reporter at the source of this claim has been accurate numerous times in the past.

Assuming that this sale for the Xbox Series X does end up happening, it seems likely that Microsoft would push for a similar price cut for those in America. That being said, it's worth noting that the Series X is already cheaper in the United States when compared to Europe as the console only costs $499 typically. As such, it seems likely that a discount of $150 in America wouldn't end up happening and instead, Microsoft would likely chop its price by $100, bringing it to the equivalent of $400 in all regions.

If a price cut of this magnitude does end up happening for the Xbox Series X, it seems likely that Microsoft will announce it to the public very soon. Black Friday is set to take place this year on November 24, which means that we're only a little more than two weeks away from the biggest shopping day of 2023. However, sales for Black Friday have been happening earlier and earlier in recent years, which means that this offer could kick into effect sooner. If we hear anything official from Microsoft in the near future, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about this potential sale that the Xbox Series X might have? And would you look to pick up the console for yourself if it does receive this huge discount? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.