Next Xbox Game Pass Games Include 6 Brand New Games

Xbox's next round of Xbox Game Pass games for the month of April has been revealed, and for those who subscribe to the service to play new Xbox games the day they're released, this latest bunch has quite a few games to keep an eye on. Of the eight games being added over the next few weeks – one of which is available today – six of those games are day-one releases that'll be available to play via Xbox Game Pass the second they're available for everyone else. Other perks like a big Microsoft Flight Simulator update and a new Vampire Survivors DLC also help round out the rest of the month.

The eight games being added over the next week or so are Minecraft Legends, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, Medieval Dynasty, Homestead Arcana, Cassette Beasts, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and finally, Redfall. Out of those games, only Medieval Dynasty and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition are games that are already out – the rest of the games will come to Xbox Game Pass the day they're released.

The full rundown of when these games will be available and the platforms on which they'll be playable can be found below starting with Minecraft Legends which is out now.

New Xbox Game Pass Games for April

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21

Cassette Beasts – April 26

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

Separate from those new games, if you're big on Vampire Survivors, the PC and Steam Deck hit that eventually came to Xbox platforms, you'll be able to play a new DLC for that, too. It's called Tides of the Foscari, and it's out now.

"Tides of the Foscari is the second DLC expansion for Vampire Survivors, introducing another huge stage as well as a slate of new characters, monsters and weapons to play with," a preview of the new Vampire Survivors DLC said. And of course, secrets may be lurking in the shadowed canopies of the deep forest…"

Xbox's new Game Pass games start today with Minecraft Legends and will continue releasing throughout the next few weeks until we get a new bunch of games for May.