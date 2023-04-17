Xbox Game Back From the Dead and Now Free With Xbox Live Gold

An Xbox One game is back from the dead, after being removed from sale, and now it's free via Xbox Live Gold, courtesy of Games With Gold. The game in question was delisted from Steam on December 22, 2022. And then on January 19, 2023 it was removed from PS4 and Xbox One. Two days later, on January 21, the final version of the game, the Nintendo Switch version was delisted. The game was no longer available to buy anywhere, at least digitally. You could still find physical media of the game, but even physical copies were no longer being actively printed. If you haven't connected the dots, the mystery game is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, which was one of many games to meet their demise at the hands of expired licenses.

Fast-forward a bit, and the game was relisted on March 1, 2023, but only via Xbox One. A month later, the game was made free via Games With Gold. What's strange is it's only been relisted on Xbox. You still can't buy the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, or PS4, and it's unclear if this is ever going to change.

Whatever the case, as of yesterday, and until May 15, the game is free to download if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep. As for the game itself, it was developed by FuturLab and published by Curve Games back in August of 2020. Upon release, the game received middling reviews.

"Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game, based on the multi-award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show," reads an official pitch about the game. "Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders."

