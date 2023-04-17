Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing 5 Great Games at the End of April

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to lose five solid games when April 2023 officially comes to a close. As we begin to move into May, there are a number of strong additions to Game Pass that are poised to hit the Microsoft subscription platform within the coming month. Before those new arrivals end up landing on Xbox Game Pass, though, they'll come at the cost of some pretty notable departures.

As of the start of next month on May 1st, Xbox Game Pass will be getting rid of five games in total that come from publishers like Square Enix, THQ Nordic, and Enhance. Perhaps the most notable game of the bunch that is leaving Game Pass in this instance is Dragon Quest Builders 2, which is an acclaimed spin-off in the mega-popular Dragon Quest series. Outside of Dragon Quest Builders 2, Game Pass members will also be seeing a Tetris game, a recently-released remake, and a popular indie title all exiting the platform roughly two weeks from today.

Here is every game that's set to depart from Xbox Game Pass once April 2023 ends:

Tetris Effect Connected

Destroy All Humans

Unsouled

Bugsnax

Dragon Quest Builders 2

All in all, there is no single game on this list that is particularly disappointing to see leave Xbox Game Pass. Instead, all of these titles are of pretty similar stature and quality, which almost makes their absence from Game Pass as a group even worse. As a reminder, if you want to ensure that you don't lose access to any of these titles before they're gone, you can buy them outright for 20% off from their normal retail price while they're still part of the Game Pass library. Otherwise, be sure to check them out now before they end up becoming inaccessible.

