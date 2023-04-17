Xbox Series X Users Receive Free Harry Potter Surprise

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users -- or at least some users of the new Xbox consoles -- have received a new Harry Potter surprise. We are almost five months into 2023, and Hogwarts Legacy remains the biggest and best-selling new release. And there's a good chance this will be true come the end of the year as well. Millions and millions have checked out the new Harry Potter game. If you're one of these people and are on either Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you may be receiving a free Harry Potter movie.

Over on the Hogwarts Legacy Reddit page, an Xbox Series X|S user relayed word of a message from Xbox that in turn revealed they were "selected" to receive a free copy of the first Harry Potter movie. Why they were selected, we don't know, but it was a thanks for purchasing Hogwarts Legacy. In other words, we know this is a requirement. The user notes in the Reddit post they pre-ordered the game, so this could be a requirement as well, but the message from Xbox makes no note of this. It's also unclear how long this promotion is running and how many other users have been/will be selected.

As for the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone usually costs $7.99 to buy on Xbox. Meanwhile, to even rent it costs $3.99. In other words, this is a decent little bit of savings.

As for Hogwarts Legacy, it's currently available via Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as PC and PS5. On May 5, it will also be available via Xbox One and PS4, and then come July 25, it will be available on Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."