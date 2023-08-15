Xbox Game Pass Reveals Final Games Coming in August 2023

Microsoft has today revealed the final lineup of titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass before the end of August 2023. Currently, August has already seen six different games come to game pass across the platform's console, PC, and cloud tiers. Some of these titles in question have included Celeste, A Short Hike, Limbo, and Quake 2. Now, Game Pass members will be getting a number of other great additions to close out August, which will lead to the biggest arrival that the service has seen all year.

In total, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be receiving four more games before August ends. These arrivals begin today, August 15, with the release of Everspace 2, which is coming to the console tier of Game Pass. The additions will then continue later in the week when Firewatch releases on August 17 for all Game Pass tiers. It will then be followed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on August 18. Last, but certainly not least, the new indie RPG Sea of Stars will hit Xbox Game Pass on August 29.

Beyond these August titles coming to Game Pass, Microsoft has also informed subscribers of the first two games that will be landing in September. The first of these titles is Gris, which is set to arrive on September 5. Gris will then be followed one day later by Starfield, which is without a doubt the biggest game that will come to Game Pass in all of 2023. Starfield is the latest RPG from Bethesda Game Studios and has been one of the most-anticipated games of the year for many fans. Given that the game is a first-party release from Microsoft, this will be a day-one arrival on the service and continues to show the value that Game Pass has as a whole.

What do you think about these upcoming additions to Xbox Game Pass? And will you be looking to play any of these titles for yourself in the weeks head? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.