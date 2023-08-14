Xbox Game Pass: 5 New Games You Should Not Miss

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are bolstered with new Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC every month and usually every week as well. The library is large and there is constantly games coming and going out, which makes it challenging to keep track of what has been added recently and what's heading out the door. And of course, any given month many of the games added are of lesser-known variety, making it doubly challenging to know what newly added games to play. To this end, we've gathered five games added the last couple of months that are worth checking out.

Of course, games like GTA 5 -- which was recently added -- is not included because everyone knows what GTA 5 is and how good it is. What is featured are four indie games and one AAA game. The latter is the latest installment in a well-known series, but it's a bit different than previous entries and one of the better entries in recent years. That game is Need for Speed Unbound. Below, you can read more about it and check out a trailer for it. The same applies to the other four games as well.