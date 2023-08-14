Xbox Game Pass: 5 New Games You Should Not Miss
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have some great new games to play.
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are bolstered with new Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC every month and usually every week as well. The library is large and there is constantly games coming and going out, which makes it challenging to keep track of what has been added recently and what's heading out the door. And of course, any given month many of the games added are of lesser-known variety, making it doubly challenging to know what newly added games to play. To this end, we've gathered five games added the last couple of months that are worth checking out.
Of course, games like GTA 5 -- which was recently added -- is not included because everyone knows what GTA 5 is and how good it is. What is featured are four indie games and one AAA game. The latter is the latest installment in a well-known series, but it's a bit different than previous entries and one of the better entries in recent years. That game is Need for Speed Unbound. Below, you can read more about it and check out a trailer for it. The same applies to the other four games as well.
Bramble: The Mountain King
About: "Bramble The Mountain King is a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark, Nordic fables. Explore the beautiful yet dangerous and twisted land of Bramble in your endeavor to rescue your sister. Traverse a wondrous landscape and survive deadly encounters with Bramble's many hideous creatures."
Need for Speed Unbound
About: "Race to the top, definitely don't flop. Outsmart the cops, and enter weekly qualifiers for The Grand: the ultimate street race. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style."
The Wandering Village
About: "The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?"
Celeste
About: "Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain."
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
About: "Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion."