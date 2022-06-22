New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Great for SNES Fans

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have a couple of new games, including one game that's technically three games in one and potentially nostalgic for any that grew up playing RPGs on the SNES. As of yesterday, subscribers of both tiers of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

As you may know, Shadowrun is actually a science fantasy tabletop role-playing game series that was birthed in 1989. Four years later in 1993, it was adapted into a video game of the same name by Beam Software and Data East and via the SNES. In 2013, Harebrained Schemes revived the tactical RPG game via Shadowrun Returns, which would go on to become a modern trilogy. And now this trilogy is available via Xbox Game Pass

"Shadowrun Trilogy comprises three cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy," reads an official pitch of the game. "Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades."

Now that the collection is on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's available to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount for subscribers. This will remain active as long as the game is in the library of the subscription service and you're a subscriber. How long it will be available via the subscription service though, we don't know. Microsoft does not disclose this information.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. The former is the base tier of the subscription service while the latter is the premium version that comes with EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "perks." For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.