Xbox Game Pass New Games Include 2021’s Highest-Rated Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC have two new games to download and enjoy. Both games are brand new releases that just dropped and both are quite noteworthy. In fact, one of the game is this year’s highest-rated new release, according to Metacritic. Meanwhile, the other is the latest installment in a multi-million selling series.

If you haven’t checked out the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries today, they’ve been most notably updated with Forza Horizon 5, which currently boasts a 92 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated release this year. 2021 has been a light year for compelling releases, but this is still a great achievement for Xbox and Playground Games. The other new game is Football Manager 2022.

Both games have been added to all versions of the subscription service, so you don’t need to worry about what platform you’re on. That said, below you can check out a trailer of each game and read more about each game as well:

Forza Horizon 5: “Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open-world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open-world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano. Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that “reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.”

Football Manager 2022: “Football isn’t just about being the best and winning. It’s about overcoming the odds, realizing your dreams, and earning your success. Fighting your way to the top and shocking the world or clawing your way back from the brink – these moments taste sweetest.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.