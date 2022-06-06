Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of One of 2022's Biggest Games

✖

A new leak has suggested that one of the biggest games that will release in 2022 may be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. In a general sense, Game Pass has been no stranger to making some big additions to the service over the past year or so. Titles like MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Extraction, Sniper Elite 5, and many, many others have all come to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they were released. And while it stood to reason that this trend would continue well into the future, it seems like Xbox might have just shelled out a hefty amount of money to get one of the biggest titles of the year on the platform right away.

As seen on the official Xbox website, a recent listing for EA's Madden NFL 23 divulged via a banner that the game is going to be "included with Xbox Game Pass." Madden 23 was formally revealed by EA last week, and at the time of the game's announcement, no plans were revealed in association with a day-one launch on Game Pass. As such, it's hard to know if this leak is legitimate or if instead, it's a mistake on Microsoft's end.

Madden NFL 23 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day. pic.twitter.com/Nq2rObxqGT — Danny Peña (@godfree) June 6, 2022

Madden NFL 23 is actually poised to release relatively soon on August 19th and is available for pre-order right now. With this in mind, it seems likely that if the game is heading to Game Pass, EA or Microsoft will make this move official relatively soon. A formal announcement this upcoming weekend at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th seems like the most likely spot in which Microsoft would confirm this Game Pass addition if it's true.

Even if this listing was a mistake, though, it's worth noting that Madden NFL 23 will end up coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point. EA Play has had a partnership with Game Pass for quite some time now, which means that the most notable titles from the publisher always come to Microsoft's subscription service in the long run. In fact, Madden NFL 22 came to Game Pass just a few short months ago in the early part of this year. So even if Madden 23 doesn't hit Game Pass the same day as its general release, we can expect it to appear on the service eventually.

How would you feel if Madden NFL 23 does end up being released on Xbox Game Pass when it launches this August? Would this be a huge get for Xbox subscribers? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.