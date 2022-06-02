Madden NFL 23 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Following the announcement that John Madden himself would be returning to grace the cover of Madden NFL 23, Electronic Arts has now revealed when this year’s iteration of the annual football sim will be dropping. Per usual, Madden 23 is poised to arrive right before the real NFL season begins and will hit store shelves on August 19, 2022. And once again, the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

EA made this announcement regarding Madden 23’s release date alongside a new gameplay trailer for the game. The trailer in question gave a brief tease of what the latest Madden installment will look like when it drops later this summer. Additionally, it highlighted a new system that EA is calling “FieldSense.” In short, FieldSense contains a number of gameplay features that will be new to Madden NFL 23 and should change the game for the better. Many of Madden 23’s most standout new additions center around FieldSense. Unfortunately, FieldSense will only be seen in the next-gen versions of the game.

https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL/status/1532361403427868672

“Coach Madden lived and breathed football and his commitment to authenticity is at the heart of EA Sports,” said EA’s Executive Producer of Madden NFL Gameplay Aaron McHardy in an accompanying press release today. “Coach Madden had a vision for the most realistic 11v11 football simulation possible and with FieldSense the game is more authentic this year and beyond. We can’t wait for our fans to feel the control they have in Madden NFL 23, the new features we built with FieldSense put the power in their hands to make big plays all over the field.”

