Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie

Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.

To coincide with the start of QuakeCon 2022, Xbox announced that it would be adding five titles from Bethesda's past to Game Pass effective immediately. These games, in particular, included An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, Quake 4, Wolfenstein 3D, and Return to Castle Wolfenstein. All five games happen to be associated with some of Bethesda's biggest properties, with the two Wolfenstein games likely being the standout additions.

QUAKECON HAUL pic.twitter.com/0fqMOCZqd3 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 18, 2022

To go along with these five titles, Microsoft also added a new perk for Xbox Game Pass subscribers tied to an existing game. That game in question happens to be Quake Champions, which is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that id Software first released via early access back in 2017. While Quake Champions has been free since 2018, some content in the game has still been locked behind a paywall. Luckily, Game Pass subscribers can now obtain all champions within the latest Quake shooter without having to spend any money.

It's worth stressing that all of these new games and perks tied to Xbox Game Pass are exclusive to the PC version of the service. As such, none of these games in mention will be accessible via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles. While this is a bit of a bummer, it's shouldn't be considered much of a surprise given that most of these titles that have been added to the service are primarily associated with PC.

What do you think about this new slate of games that have hit Xbox Game Pass? Does anything to you here specifically stand out? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.