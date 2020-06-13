Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 10 Games in 2 Days

✖

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC is losing 10 games on June 15, also known as this Monday, as known as in three days. Of these games, six of them are on the Xbox One version of the service, while seven are on PC, with obviously some overlap between the two. Thankfully for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, nothing too big is leaving in this latest wave, though there are some quality games saying goodbye, including Resident Evil Revelations and Superhot.

As always, it's unclear if and when any of these games will return. Games have left the service and returned in the past, but it's not very common. That said, until all 10 games leave on Monday, they are all available for 20 percent off for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. So, if you want to continue to play any of the games below after they leave Xbox Game Pass, be sure to cop them before they leave their respective libraries in order to get that discount.

Below, you can check out every game leaving on Monday:

Resident Evil Revelations (Xbox One): "The story is set at a time before the Kijuju and Lanshiang bioterror incidents when the BSAA was still a young organization. Join Jill Valentine aboard a ghost ship in the Mediterranean Sea searching for her old partner, Chris Redfield. Learn the hidden truth behind the destruction of a floating city. Or play in Raid Mode for a co-op killing spree with friends over the Internet."

Superhot (PC and Xbox One): "Superhot is the first-person shooter where time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It's just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets."

Book of Demons (PC)

Riptide GP: Renegade (Xbox One and PC)

Samorost 3 (PC)

Supermarket Shriek (PC and Xbox One)

The Last Door: Season 2 (PC)

The Stillness of the Wind (PC)

Everspace (PC and Xbox One): "Everspace combines fast-paced combat with roguelike elements, great visuals, and a captivating story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Shoot, craft, and loot your way to victory while the odds are stacked against you."

Riverbond (PC and Xbox One): "Riverbond is a fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for 1 to 4 players set in a stunning voxel world. Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?"

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you subscribe to. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the popular subscription service click here.

