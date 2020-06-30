Xbox Game Pass Losing One of Its Best Games Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing one of its best games today. As you may know, Microsoft regularly adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library to ensure the library stays fresh and evolves over time. However, this also means games regularly leave the library, and today one of the service's best games is leaving. Xbox Game Pass has many great and new games, but not many are better than Metro Exodus, which after today, will no longer be in the Xbox Game Pass library.

Unfortunately, that's not the only game leaving the Xbox Game Pass library today. Neon Chrome, ACA Metal Slug X, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, SteamWorld Dig 2, and few episodes of Life is Strange 2 are all also leaving today.

As you can see, Metro Exodus is certainly the most notable departure. And unfortunately, there's no word of when and if it will ever return.

Metro Exodus debuted on the scene back in March 2019 and is widely considered one of the best games of last year.

"The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro," reads an official pitch of the game's story. "They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East."

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of the opening of our review of the title:

"Metro Exodus feels like a blending of several different genres, games, and movies. It’s got a bit of Mad Max, a bit of The Road, and a bit of Fallout -- good and bad parts -- in it," reads the opening of our review of the game. "But even with all these different elements at play, it remains grounded and unique enough to be an engaging survival experience regardless of how familiar you are with the series."

