Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Today, Including Some Big Ones

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One have added not, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new games, including some big titles. More specifically, both versions of Xbox Game Pass have four new games each. However, because two of these games are being added to both, there's only a total of six new games.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of the six games will be available in each respective library. Microsoft unfortunately doesn't divulge this information, which means each game could be around for a few months or a few weeks. Or maybe they are permanent additions. At the moment, none of this is clear.

Below, you can read more about all six games, as well as peep trailers for each:

No Man's Sky: "In No Man's Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you'll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before - and perhaps never will again." (Xbox One and PC)

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX: "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is a compilation of 6 unforgettable KINGDOM HEARTS experiences that form the foundation of the series." (Xbox One)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation of 3 magical Kingdom Hearts experiences that no fan should be without. The collection features: Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover,

and Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD. (Xbox One)

Dungeon of the Endless: "A few hundred condemned criminals were being shipped to the Auriga system on board the prison hulk 'Success.' While this was presented as a chance to earn back their place in society by working hard for the common good, they understood that in fact, they would be slave labor, sent to colonize an unexplored planet. All they knew about Auriga Prime was what the probes told them: it had water, temperate zones, plant life, and plenty of metals in the crust." (Xbox One and PC)

Battletech: "The year is 3025 and the galaxy is trapped in a cycle of perpetual war, fought by noble houses with enormous, mechanized combat vehicles called BattleMechs. Take command of your own mercenary outfit of `Mechs and the MechWarriors that pilot them, struggling to stay afloat as you find yourself drawn into a brutal interstellar civil war." (PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2: "Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is the new real-time strategy game adapted from Games Workshop’s famous tabletop game that portrays the epic space battles of the Warhammer 40,000 universe." (PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC for $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a member of it, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, but additional perks, like exclusive discounts.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.