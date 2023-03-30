Xbox Game Pass Adds New Rhythm Game to Close March 2023

Microsoft is closing out March 2023 with Xbox Game Pass by adding a new rhythm game to the ever-growing subscription platform. This week has already been a pretty big one for Game Pass subscribers as Microsoft brought MLB The Show 23 to the service on the same day as its March 28th launch. And while one day-one release on Game Pass was already quite welcome from subscribers, Microsoft has now opted to double up on this front.

Available at this moment on Xbox Game Pass, Infinite Guitars has come to the console, PC, and cloud versions of the platform. Originally slated to launch at the end of 2022, Infinite Guitars ended up getting a last-minute delay that pushed its arrival into the early months of 2023. Now, after roughly a three-month wait, Game Pass subscribers can look to check out this unique rhythm/RPG hybrid for themselves.

As mentioned, the best thing about Infinite Guitars coming to Xbox Game Pass is that today actually marks its launch overall. This means that Game Pass has snagged two day-one additions in a single week, which is incredibly rare. Moving into April, it's still not known what will coming to Xbox Game Pass next month, but there's a good chance that Microsoft will share more details on this front quite soon.

To learn more about Infinite Guitars, you can find the game's new launch trailer and description attached down below.

"In a world shredded by the devastating war against the Mechs, the remnants of humanity scavenge and fight to survive. Now, the metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up the party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a genre-melting rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack.

Role-playing rhythm: Amp up your skills and test your reflexes in rock duels that mix elements of turn-based role-playing, action, and rhythm games.

Electrifying anime-inspired adventure: Explore a stylish sci-fi world filled with Colossal-Type Mechs, guitar-wielding heroes, and over-the-top attacks.

Guitar-driven team battles: Perform metal-crushing solos and devastating duets as JJ, Sam, Kaylee, and Ru—a scrappy team of wastelanders with their own strengths and abilities.

Rage against the Mechs: Unleash the full force of your skills in epic boss battles that fuse electrifying anime-inspired action and hyperkinetic rock.

Explosive 100% original soundtrack: Crank up the volume to steel-shattering levels for the ultimate showdown against the War Mechs!"