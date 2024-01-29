Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Say Goodbye to One of the Best Stealth Games

January 31 is going to be a bad day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that enjoy stealth games. Part of the price of having a constantly evolving library of games, bolstered with regular new additions, including major releases at launch, is games also on occasion leave. And unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, when a game leaves the subscription service, it rarely comes back. And when it does, a substantial amount of time passes. That said, right now the game remains available, which means subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount, if they want to continue to enjoy the game.

As for the game in question, it is technically multiple games as it is Hitman World of Assassination, which includes not just Hitman 3, but the first two games in the series as well. The game has been available via Xbox Game Pass for quite some time, but that time is coming to an end in two days.

If you are unfamiliar with Hitman World of Assassination, it is the 2023 rebrand of 2021 game Hitman 3. It notably added the contents of the first two games, as well as a roguelike mode called "Freelancer," which was set after the epilogue of the events of Hitman 3. Developed and published by Danish studio IO Interactive, it released to an 87 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the best stealth games in many years.

"Enter the world of the ultimate assassin," reads an official blurb about the game straight from IO Interactive. "HITMAN World of Assassination brings together the best of HITMAN, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 including the main campaign, contract mode, escalations, elusive target arcades and the roguelike inspired game mode HITMAN: Freelancer."

Xbox Game Pass is available, in various tiers at various prices, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.