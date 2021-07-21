Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Only 10 Days to Play These Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are losing not one, not two, but three games in 10 days, also known as July 31. That said, depending on what platform you're on, you may not be losing all three. While console subscribers are losing all three games, Cloud users and subscribers on PC are only losing two of these three games. Right now and until July 31, all three games remain not only playable, but each game is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, for subscribers that is.

As for the games themselves, none of them are very noteworthy. The first of the three games -- The Touryst -- debuted back in 2020 via Shin'en Multimedia. Meanwhile, the second most noteworthy game is UnderMine, from developer Thorium Entertainment. It was also released back in 2020. Rounding up the trio of games is Graybeard Games' It Lurks Below, which like the other two games, is also a 2020 game.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game, and information about what platforms it's leaving.