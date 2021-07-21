Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Only 10 Days to Play These Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are losing not one, not two, but three games in 10 days, also known as July 31. That said, depending on what platform you're on, you may not be losing all three. While console subscribers are losing all three games, Cloud users and subscribers on PC are only losing two of these three games. Right now and until July 31, all three games remain not only playable, but each game is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, for subscribers that is.
As for the games themselves, none of them are very noteworthy. The first of the three games -- The Touryst -- debuted back in 2020 via Shin'en Multimedia. Meanwhile, the second most noteworthy game is UnderMine, from developer Thorium Entertainment. It was also released back in 2020. Rounding up the trio of games is Graybeard Games' It Lurks Below, which like the other two games, is also a 2020 game.
Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game, and information about what platforms it's leaving.
The Touryst
About: "You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments.."
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
UnderMine
About: "Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with rpg-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that provide new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the Undermine’s residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon."
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
It Lurks Below
About: "It Lurks Below is a retro-styled, 2D, action-oriented, survival RPG by David Brevik. Create a custom character and choose from several different classes to delve deep into the mysteries of what evil lurks below. Dig down and explore the randomly generated levels, find random items, and combat deadly monsters to get the answers."
Platforms: Console and PC