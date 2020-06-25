Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Hidden Gems Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass has added not one, but two hidden games today. Unfortunately for PC subscribers, neither of these additions have been added to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass. Rather, they've been both been added only to the Xbox One version of the Game Pass library, despite the fact that both games are also available on PC in a normal capacity.

The first of these two new additions are West of Dead, which just released last week via developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Raw Fury. Meanwhile, the other game is Night Call, which debuted back in July 2019 via developer Monkey Moon and the aforementioned publisher.

As always, it's unclear how long either of these games will be available in the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. Microsft never divulges this information, and this time is no exception.

Below, you can check read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each:

West of Dead: "Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888. A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos, and witches. A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences. Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Put your skills to the test - Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark."

Night Call: "Friend. Confidant. Therapist. Voyeur. As a cab driver working the Paris night shift, you are many things to different people. Your gift is getting people to talk; and in order to catch the serial killer who left you for dead, that’s exactly what you’ll need to do."

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. Depending on what tier you subscribe to, it runs at $10 to $15 a month. That said, whatever tier you subscribe to, you still get the same vast library of games that's constantly evolving with regular additions and subtractions. Further, you also get other perks, like exclusive discounts.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.