Xbox Game Pass Adds 4 Games, Including Brand New Releases
The libraries of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One have been injected with not one, not two, not three, but four new games, including one fairly big addition and a few brand new releases. And unlike some weeks, all new additions are available on both platforms: Xbox One and PC.
The most notable addition is likely Yakuza Kiwami 2, which has come to Xbox for the first time. The series has traditionally been locked behind PlayStation hardware. The other new game is The Touryst, which also just released today on Xbox One and PC. The new releases didn't stop there though. Nowhere Prophet, which just released yesterday, is also now available in both Xbox Game Pass libraries.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available in each respective library. Microsoft never discloses this information, and today is no exception. In other words, if you see something you like, be sure to check it out sooner rather than later.
Below, you can read more and check out trailers for each game:
YAKUZA KIWAMI 2
Description: "One year after the 10 billion yen incident, Kazuma Kiryu begins to build a peaceful life with Haruka Sawamura. Tearing him away, an assassination threatens to erupt in an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
THE TOURYST
Description: You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
NOWHERE PROPHET
Description: "You are the last hope to a band of outcastes and refugees. Lead them across the randomly generated wastelands. Pick fights with greedy slavers and crazy machines using the turn-based card combat. Can you survive long enough to reach the mysterious Crypt?"
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
F1 2019
Description: "F1 2019, the official videogame, challenges you to defeat your rivals in the most ambitious F1 game in Codemasters’ history. F1® 2019 features all the official teams, drivers and all 21 circuits from the season. This year sees the inclusion of F2™ with players able to compete in the 2018 season."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
