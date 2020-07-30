Xbox Game Pass Adds 4 Games, Including Brand New Releases

The libraries of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One have been injected with not one, not two, not three, but four new games, including one fairly big addition and a few brand new releases. And unlike some weeks, all new additions are available on both platforms: Xbox One and PC.

The most notable addition is likely Yakuza Kiwami 2, which has come to Xbox for the first time. The series has traditionally been locked behind PlayStation hardware. The other new game is The Touryst, which also just released today on Xbox One and PC. The new releases didn't stop there though. Nowhere Prophet, which just released yesterday, is also now available in both Xbox Game Pass libraries.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available in each respective library. Microsoft never discloses this information, and today is no exception. In other words, if you see something you like, be sure to check it out sooner rather than later.

Below, you can read more and check out trailers for each game: