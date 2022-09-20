Xbox Game Pass Reveals New September Games

Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. As is common, a couple of these -- Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- are actually available as of today, September 20th. The new titles will be available on PC, console, and via the cloud depending on the specific title itself.

On top of Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker, new Xbox Game Pass titles for September 2022 include SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, Slime Rancher 2, Moonscars, the full release of Grounded, Let's Build A Zoo, Valheim, and PAW Patrol Grand Prix. Of these, Valheim and Slime Rancher 2 are specifically listed as game previews, which essentially means they are still in development despite their addition to the subscription service.

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions, straight from Xbox:

September 22nd:

SpiderHeck (Console, and PC)

Description: "SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler. Duel to the death against your friends and catch delight as they pull off the ultimate parkour feat, before catapulting themselves face-first into the lava. Or join forces and show those pesky insects who are the real heck masters here!"

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: "Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy storybook adventure where you use charms to rewrite fate. Something strange is happening and Luka and his friends are the only ones taking notice! Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate."

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Description: "Continue the adventures of ace slime rancher Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a prismatic paradise brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to wrangle. A mysterious, new world is waiting for you to explore however you choose!"

September 27th:

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Unravel the mystery of your existence in this challenging, yet rewarding, souls-like 2D platform slasher! As the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma, you must push your combat skills to the limit and master new abilities to progress through this stunning yet unforgiving world. Facing off against relentless enemies and the cruel mistress the Moon, you will discover your past and finally find the peace you so desperately desire."

Grounded (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "The full release of Grounded is coming on September 27! Experience the full story while you and up to three of your friends explore the entire backyard. Discover how you were shrunk down to the size of an ant and why you were put into the backyard while finding a way to get big again."

September 29th:

Let's Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Let out your wild side with this cute management sim! Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animals!"

Valheim (Game Preview) (PC)

Description: "Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!"

September 30th:

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: "No track is too big, no racer too small! The PAW Patrol are on their fastest mission yet – To win the Pup Cup! Race around iconic locations including Adventure Bay, Jake's Snowboarding Resort and The Jungle in this 4-player-championship to find out who will be crowned the winner."

Broadly speaking, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

