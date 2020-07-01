Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for July

✖

Xbox Game Pass has officially announced a new slate of arriving titles for the first part of July 2020, and that includes popular video games like Soulcalibur VI and Fallout 76 among others. The different titles are spread out across the console and PC version of Xbox's subscription service, but both PC and console players alike will be able to get their hands on Fallout 76 as of next week.

Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass that was revealed alongside their available dates in handy list format:

7/1 (PC): Out of the Park Baseball 21

7/1 (Console): Soulcalibur VI

7/9 (PC): Fallout 76

7/9 (Console): CrossCode and Fallout 76

As is typical, these additions are largely confined to the first portion of the month, so expect to hear from Xbox about further new games joining the service later this month... well, later this month. Alongside the new additions, Xbox's announcement also reminded folks that the following video games are leaving the service on July 15th:

Blazing Chrome (Console & PC)

Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC)

Metal Gear Solid V (Console and PC)

Timespinner (PC)

Unavowed (PC)

Undertale (PC)

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. One title for both PC and console, Out of the Park Baseball 21 and Soulcalibur VI, respectively, was added today, July 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

