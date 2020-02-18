Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games

Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that has a rotating lineup of free games to download and play, is officially adding a whole bunch of new games throughout the rest of February. That alone isn’t surprising; games come and go from the service with regularity, after all. But considering the new lineup includes both Kingdom Hearts III and Yakuza 0, it’s a particularly good batch that’s being added.

More specifically, Xbox Game Pass today announced that Ninja Gaiden II, Kingdom Hearts III, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered, Yakuza 0, and Jackbox Party Pack 3 are all set to debut on the service by the end of the month. Three out of those six — Kingdom Hearts III, Two Point Hospital, and Wasteland Remastered — are all set to drop on February 25th.

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Two Point Hospital, if you’re not familiar:

“Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organization across Two Point County. But don’t expect it to be populated with your usual types of patients. In this world, you’ll experience Two Point’s trademark quirky illnesses; from light-headedness to cubism – each requiring their very own special type of treatment machine.”

Here’s the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console alongside their available dates in handy list format:

2/20: Ninja Gaiden II

2/25: Kingdom Hearts III, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered

2/26: Yakuza 0

2/27: Jackbox Party Pack 3

As part of the announcement of the new games coming to the service, Xbox Game Pass also noted that Fallout 3, Just Cause 4, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Snake Pass, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City, and Batman Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum will soon leave the service. Members can get 20% off if they purchase the games to own before they leave.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.