Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Batch of Games for May

May is already halfway over, but the rest of the month should have a lot to look forward to for Xbox Game Pass users. The service is adding a wide variety of titles over the coming days, and subscribers shouldn't have too much difficulty finding something to enjoy. Things kicked off earlier this week with the release of FIFA 23 on console and PC through EA Play, and there won't be much of a pause between releases, as the next release is dropping on May 18th. The full list of titles coming to Game Pass this month includes:

Eastern Exorcist- May 18th, on console and PC

Ghostlore- May 18th, on console

Planet of Lana- May 23rd, on console and PC

Cassette Beasts- May 25th, on console

Massive Chalice- May 25th, on cloud and console

Railway Empire 2- May 25th, on cloud, console, and PC

Chicory: A Colorful Tale- May 30th, on console and PC



Of these games, two are day one releases on Xbox Game Pass: Planet of Lana and Railway Empire 2. Planet of Lana is described as a "cinematic puzzle adventure," starring protagonist Lana and her small companion, Mui. The game features gorgeous hand-painted visuals, and players will be tasked with exploring a mysterious planet. Meanwhile, Railway Empire 2 is a sim-game that tasks players with creating their own railway company that can beat out the competition.

While both of those titles have yet to release on any platform, Cassette Beasts is a title that's been available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. The open-world RPG has drawn comparisons to the Pokemon franchise, and reviews have been extremely positive since its debut. Thankfully, console fans will finally get a chance to see what the game has to offer! Speaking of critically-acclaimed games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is another title that has gotten a lot of praise since its release in 2021. May 30th will not only mark the game's debut on Game Pass, but also on Xbox platforms in general.

Do you plan on checking out any of these games? Which of these titles most appeals to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!