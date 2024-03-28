Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Biggest Game Since Starfield

The Xbox Game Pass game since arguably Starfield was added back in September of last year was just added. Since Starfield became available via Xbox Game Pass, there have been some big additions, such as Persona 3 Reload, Dead Space Remake, Forza Motorsport, Cities Skylines II, Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Remnant II, Payday 3, and Gotham Knights. More notable than all of these games though is the addition of Diablo 4, which has never been available via any subscription service, but is now, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass.

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it is possible it will be a permanent addition considering it is an Activision Blizzard game, which has been acquired by Microsoft, the company behind Xbox. Whatever the case, now that is is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it and all DLC for it with a special 20 percent discount.

As for the game itself, Diablo 4 debuted on June 5, 2023 as the fourth mainline installment in the series, 11 years after its most recent predecessor, Diablo 3. Upon release, the RPG garnered Metacritic scores between 86 and 91, with the variation coming down to platform. It was also one of the best-selling 2023 releases.

About the Game + Trailer + Review

Description: "Diablo IV is the next-gen action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, meeting memorable characters through beautifully dark settings and a gripping story, or go rogue through an expansive End Game and shared world where players will meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players – no lobbies necessary – with cross-play and cross-progression on all available platforms."

Review: "In a sense, Diablo 4 is perfect for both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike. The lore of Sanctuary expands drastically while the game, story and all, is large enough to keep new players busy. The game is built to allow the developers to scale it with ease with battle passes and seasons for a new generation, but it's nowhere close to being empty. In that sense, it almost feels if the Diablo team packed as much in it as possible into it at the beginning to avoid the feeling of other comparable live service games. Nevertheless, the entire package may end up as the franchise's most exciting piece given it has a little something for everyone."