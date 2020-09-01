Xbox Game Pass Reveals a Ton of New Games Coming and Leaving Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One are getting a healthy slab of new games in the coming weeks, but they are losing quite a few games as well. Included in the former is one of the highest-rated and best games of 2020: Crusader Kings 3, which isn't just coming to Xbox Game Pass, but is already here, at least on PC. Meanwhile, the latter includes one of the best games of all time: Red Dead Redemption 2. In other words, while Xbox Game Pass is adding an incredible game, it's also losing an incredible game.

In total, 11 games are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, which is more than the four leaving soon. However, not every game arriving is arriving on both versions of the service. Some are PC additions only, others are coming to just Xbox One.

Below, you can check and get all the information you need on the new games coming soon, as well as the games leaving soon.

Coming Soon:

Resident Evil 7 (Xbox One and PC) (September 3)



Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Xbox One) (No Date Provided)



Crusader Kings 3 (PC) (Available Tody):

Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Xbox One) (September 3)



Tell Me Why Chapter 2 (Xbox One and PC) (September 3)



Tell Me Why Chapter 3 (Xbox One and PC) (September 10)



World War Z (PC) (September 3)

Disgaea 4 Complete + (PC) (September 10)



Star Renegades (PC) (September 8)



Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One and PC) (September 3)



Hotshot Racing (Xbox One) (September 10)

Leaving Soon:

NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) (September 1)



Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) (September 7)



Gonner: Blueberry Edition (Console and PC) (September 15)



Jump Force (Xbox One) (September 15)

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the Xbox One and PC, and at the moment, these are the only platforms they're available on. However, come later this year, both will also be available via the Xbox Series X.

