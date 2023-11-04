PlayStation Exclusive Will Soon Be Free With Xbox Game Pass

A PlayStation console exclusive is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this month, and when it does, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass the moment it goes live. The game in question hails from August 22, 2022 and was notably made available via PS Plus the day it released. So, the fact it's now being included with Xbox Game Pass right at the release of the Xbox Series X version is not that surprising. In addition PS4 and PS5, when the game released it was also available on PC. As for who made it, it was developed by Roll7 and published Private Division. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Rollerdrome, which is coming to Xbox Series X on November 28, priced at $29.99.

When the game was initially released last year, it was released to Metacritic scores of 79 and 81, with said scores varying depending on the version. Meanwhile, how well it built on this decent critical reception with commercial sales, we don't know. We don't have any information about well the game performed on the market, but it likely got a nice bit of change for launching with PS Plus, and now Xbox Game Pass.

"Rollerdrome is a single-player third-person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other," reads an official blurb about the game. "Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter."

The game's official description continues: "The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport-Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation's true intentions?"

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. This information has not been disclosed. What we do know is that once the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers will be able to purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount.