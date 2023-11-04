Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie for a major upcoming release. While November isn't as jam packed full of major video game releases as it normally is, there are numerous notable games releasing this month. The most notable of these releases is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While many gamers will be checking out releases such as Super Mario RPG, RoboCop: Rogue City, Persona 5 Tactica, the Nintendo Switch port of Hogwarts Legacy, and more, none of it will attract the number of players Modern Warfare 3 is going to.

If you're looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 -- whether it's playing its campaign or checking out its multiplayer offering -- and you're on either Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, then you may be excited to know you can tap into this hype by giving your Xbox console a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 makeover. And no we aren't talking about that controversial new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ad that takes over your entire screen. Rather, we are talking about a new home screen, and more than that, a new dynamic home screen. In this case, dynamic refers to the fact the background has movement as opposed to being static.

Activision and Xbox have come together to release a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 dynamic background on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X featuring Captain Price, the face of the game's marketing. Unfortunately, the dynamic element of the background is minimal, as is the design in general. That said, if you're excited for the game and like the color red, it's a great free download.

Xbox Series X|S – there is a new MW3 dynamic background available pic.twitter.com/gAScNRTFgl — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 2, 2023

This freebie is available to everyone regardless if you own a copy of the game through pre-order or eventually a standard purchase. How long it's going to be available for, we don't know. It's possible it will be a limited time offer, but so far, every background released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has remained available in perpetuity so far.

